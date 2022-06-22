Watch live: Biden to call for suspending federal gas tax
President Biden is scheduled to deliver remarks Wednesday on suspending the federal gas tax as a means of helping consumers with high gas prices and inflation.
His remarks will begin at 2 p.m. ET.
Watch the live video above.
