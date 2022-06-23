Biden approval rating slips for fourth straight week: poll

President Biden’s approval rating has slipped for the fourth straight week, according to a new poll.

The Reuters-Ipsos survey, published on Wednesday, found that 36 percent of respondents said they approve of the job he is doing as president.

Biden’s approval rating has been below 50 percent since August, pollsters noted.

Seventy-three percent of Democrats surveyed in the new poll said they approve of the job Biden is doing as president, dipping 12 percentage points from August.

Biden’s approval rating among Republicans, meanwhile, is also dipping. Only 7 percent of Republican respondents currently approve of the job Biden is doing, down from the 11 percent of Republican respondents who approved earlier this month.

Additionally, 18 percent of respondents said in the latest poll that they believe the country is headed in the right direction under Biden’s presidency.

The findings come as the latest NewsNation-DDHQ poll showed 42 percent of respondents approve of the job Biden is doing as president, while 58 percent of those surveyed disapprove.

Biden has faced challenges in office ranging from the U.S. economy to Russia’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine.

In an interview with The Associated Press last week, Biden said that he believes a recession is “not inevitable.”

“First of all, it’s not inevitable,” Biden said in the interview. “Secondly, we’re in a stronger position than any nation in the world to overcome this inflation.”

The Reuters-Ipsos poll was conducted using responses from 1,002 respondents. Its margin of error is 4 percentage points.