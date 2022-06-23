Watch live: Biden welcomes wounded warriors and families to White House
President Biden is scheduled to welcome wounded warriors and their families to the White House Thursday morning.
The event will start at 9 a.m. ET.
Watch the live video above.
The Hill has removed its comment section, as there are many other forums for readers to participate in the conversation. We invite you to join the discussion on Facebook and Twitter.
More News News
Campaign
News
House
News
Video/Hill.TV
Top Stories
Senate
Morning Report
Senate
House