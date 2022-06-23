trending:

News

Watch live: Biden welcomes wounded warriors and families to White House

by TheHill.com - 06/23/22 8:37 AM ET

President Biden is scheduled to welcome wounded warriors and their families to the White House Thursday morning.

The event will start at 9 a.m. ET.

Watch the live video above.

