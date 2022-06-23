Watch live: Federal Reserve chairman testifies before House panel on inflation and economic woes
Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell is scheduled to testify before a House panel Thursday morning to discuss the state of inflation in the United States.
The hearing will begin at 10 a.m. ET.
Watch the live video above.
