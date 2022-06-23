Watch live: Deborah Birx testifies on Trump administration’s COVID response
Deborah Birx, who served as former President Trump’s White House coronavirus response coordinator, is slated to testify before a House panel Thursday morning.
The hearing will begin at 10 a.m. ET.
Watch the live video above.
The Hill has removed its comment section, as there are many other forums for readers to participate in the conversation. We invite you to join the discussion on Facebook and Twitter.
More News News
House
Media
Energy & Environment
Campaign
Video/Hill.TV
Top Stories
Senate
Morning Report
Senate
House