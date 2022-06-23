Watch live: Jan. 6 panel holds hearing examining Trump pressure on DOJ
The House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol will hold a hearing on Thursday focused on the effort former President Trump and his allies made to pressure the Justice Department after the presidential election.
Former acting Attorney General Jeffrey A. Rosen is among the witnesses.
The hearing is scheduled to begin at 3 p.m. ET.
