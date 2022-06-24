Watch live: Jill Biden participates in memorial at site of Florida condo collapse
First lady Jill Biden will attend a memorial Friday to honor the 98 people who lost their lives at the Champlain Towers South in Surfside, Florida, on the one-year anniversary of the building’s collapse.
The event is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. ET.
Watch the live video above.
