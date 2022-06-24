trending:

Watch live: Jill Biden participates in memorial at site of Florida condo collapse

by TheHill.com - 06/24/22 8:47 AM ET
First lady Jill Biden will attend a memorial Friday to honor the 98 people who lost their lives at the Champlain Towers South in Surfside, Florida, on the one-year anniversary of the building’s collapse.

The event is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. ET.

Watch the live video above.

Tags Champlain Towers South condo collapse Florida Florida Jill Biden memorial Surfside United States

