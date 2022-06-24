trending:

Watch live: Protesters descend on Supreme Court ahead of anticipated Roe v. Wade ruling

by TheHill.com - 06/24/22 9:32 AM ET

The Supreme Court on Friday is expected to release its historic opinion striking down Roe v. Wade and ending nearly a half-century of national protection for abortion rights. Activists have gathered outside the Court to await the decision.

This event is ongoing and developing.

Watch the live video above.

