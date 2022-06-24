Watch live: Protesters descend on Supreme Court ahead of anticipated Roe v. Wade ruling
The Supreme Court on Friday is expected to release its historic opinion striking down Roe v. Wade and ending nearly a half-century of national protection for abortion rights. Activists have gathered outside the Court to await the decision.
This event is ongoing and developing.
Watch the live video above.
