Watch live: Biden delivers remarks on Supreme Court decision

by TheHill.com - 06/24/22 12:00 PM ET
Abortion-rights activists protest outside of the U.S. Supreme Court on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, June 21, 2022. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)

President Biden will speak Friday on the decision by the Supreme Court to strike down Roe v. Wade.

The event is scheduled to begin at 12:30 p.m.

