This week’s must-watch moments on Capitol Hill

This week on Capitol Hill was marked with a major ruling Friday from the Supreme Court in Dobbs vs. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, which overturned almost 50 years of federal abortion protections under Roe v. Wade. Lawmakers on both sides of the aisle joined pro-abortion and anti-abortion activists at the Supreme Court in response to the landmark ruling.

On Friday, the first major legislation to combat gun violence in nearly 30 years passed through Congress. The bipartisan legislation was a response to calls for action amid recent mass shootings including ones in Uvalde, Texas, and Buffalo, New York.

