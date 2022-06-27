Democrats more likely to vote in midterms after abortion ruling: poll

More Democrats than Republicans questioned in a new survey say they are more likely to vote in the midterm elections after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade on Friday.

The NPR/PBS NewsHour Marist poll, published on Monday, found that 78 percent of Democrats said they are more likely to vote in this year’s midterms in response to the ruling, which opened the door to state bans on abortion.

When asked the same question, 54 percent of Republican respondents said they are more likely to vote in November, while 53 percent of independents agreed.

Eighty-eight percent of Democrats, meanwhile, said they strongly oppose the Supreme Court’s ruling on abortion, as did 53 percent of independents.

By comparison, 77 percent of Republican respondents said they support the ruling, while 10 percent opposed it.

Additionally, 59 percent of female respondents said in the poll that they disapprove of the court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, and 54 percent of male respondents agreed with the same sentiment.

The Supreme Court in a ruling on Friday overturned Roe v. Wade, the landmark decision that established the right to abortion, in a 5-4 vote. Dozens of states are expected to tighten abortion access as a result of the ruling.

Fifty-one percent of those surveyed in the new poll also said they will vote for a candidate who would support a federal law to restore the right to an abortion, while 36 percent of respondents said they would vote against a candidate who supports abortion rights.

The new NPR/PBS NewsHour Marist poll was conducted from June 24 to June 25 with a total of 941 respondents. The survey had a margin of error of 4.9 percentage points.