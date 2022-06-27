trending:

News

On the lawn: Biden turns focus to international relations

by TheHill.com - 06/27/22 11:34 AM ET

President Biden is focusing on international relations this week, following a busy weekend in the wake of the Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v. Wade and the president signing into law the most far-reaching legislation on gun safety in nearly 30 years.

The president is in Germany for the Group of Seven (G-7) summit and on Tuesday he will head to Spain for the NATO summit, where leaders are expected to focus on the security alliance projecting its unity and coordination amid Russia’s war in Ukraine.

Meetings will also include discussions over Finland and Sweden’s membership bids to join NATO and the opposition from Turkey, along with endorsing a new strategic concept to explicitly address challenges posed by China.

Biden will return on Thursday to Washington after finishing up his visit in Europe, which will also include meetings with Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez and King Felipe.

Tags Biden Pedro Sánchez

