Watch live: Former Meadows aide testifies at last-minute Jan. 6 hearing
Cassidy Hutchinson, a former special assistant to former President Trump’s White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, will testify Tuesday at a hearing announced just 24-hours before by the House Jan. 6 committee.
The hearing is scheduled to begin at 1 p.m. ET.
Watch the live video above.
