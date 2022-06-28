trending:

Watch live: Former Meadows aide testifies at last-minute Jan. 6 hearing

by TheHill.com - 06/28/22 11:00 AM ET
This exhibit from video released by the House Select Committee, shows Cassidy Hutchinson, former aide to chief of staff Mark Meadows, displayed at a hearing by the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol
House Select Committee via Associated Press
This exhibit from video released by the House Select Committee, shows Cassidy Hutchinson, former aide to chief of staff Mark Meadows, displayed at a hearing by the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Cassidy Hutchinson, a former special assistant to former President Trump’s White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, will testify Tuesday at a hearing announced just 24-hours before by the House Jan. 6 committee.

The hearing is scheduled to begin at 1 p.m. ET.

Watch the live video above.

