Watch live: Ghislaine Maxwell to be sentenced following child sex trafficking conviction
A sentence will be announced Tuesday for Ghislaine Maxwell, who was found guilty of trafficking children for sexual abuse along with Jeffrey Epstein, who died in prison before he could go to trial.
Coverage is ongoing.
Watch the live video above.
