Watch live: HHS secretary Xavier Becerra discusses ‘action plan’ on abortion
Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Xavier Becerra will hold a press conference Tuesday to discuss the Biden administration’s response to last week’s Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade.
The event is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. ET.
