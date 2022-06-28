trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
News

Watch live: HHS secretary Xavier Becerra discusses ‘action plan’ on abortion

by TheHill.com - 06/28/22 10:45 AM ET
FILE – Protesters fill the street in front of the Supreme Court after the court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade in Washington, June 24, 2022. Public opinion on abortion is nuanced, but polling shows broad support for Roe and for abortion rights. Seventy percent of U.S. adults said in a May AP-NORC poll that the Supreme Court should leave Roe as is, not overturn it. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Xavier Becerra will hold a press conference Tuesday to discuss the Biden administration’s response to last week’s Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade.

The event is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. ET.

Watch the live video above.

Tags abortion rights Biden Roe v. Wade U.S. Department of Health and Human Services United States Xavier Becerra

The Hill has removed its comment section, as there are many other forums for readers to participate in the conversation. We invite you to join the discussion on Facebook and Twitter.

More News News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Who is Cassidy Hutchinson, the former ...
  2. Howard Stern on Roe v. Wade’s ...
  3. Supreme Court sides with doctors ...
  4. White House cites ‘dangerous ...
  5. Clarence Thomas signals interest in ...
  6. Former Meadows aide to testify at ...
  7. $8.1B in student loan relief has been ...
  8. DeSantis builds national profile out ...
  9. McConnell moves to center ahead of ...
  10. Live coverage: Meadows aide Cassidy ...
  11. Five under-the-radar Democrats who ...
  12. Google to shut down one of its ...
  13. Jan. 6 committee announces ...
  14. Thomas calls for overturning ...
  15. What the Supreme Court’s football ...
  16. Mayra Flores says Pelosi ‘pushed’ ...
  17. Watch live: Ghislaine Maxwell to be ...
  18. Yellowstone’s innovative flood ...
Load more

Video

See all Video