Alyssa Farah Griffin ‘in awe of’ Cassidy Hutchinson’s ‘bravery’ ahead of congressional testimony

Former White House Communications Director Alyssa Farah praised Cassidy Hutchinson ahead of her testimony Tuesday before the House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol.

“I can’t imagine the pressure Cassidy has been under to defy Congress, facing harassment and threats,” Farah wrote in a tweet on Tuesday. “But she’s putting the country first and for that I am grateful to her & in awe of her bravery.”

The committee made a surprise announcement on Monday that Hutchinson, who served as a special assistant to former President Trump’s chief of staff Mark Meadows, would appear before the panel on Tuesday.

The first White House employee to publicly testify, Hutchinson is believed to have information about what transpired in the chief of staff’s office following the 2020 presidential election.

Since leaving the White House, Farah has been hired as a political analyst on CNN and served as a guest host on ABC’s The View. She has written a book about her experiences in the White House and has criticized Trump, his allies in Congress and his repeated false claims of a “stolen” election.

Sarah Matthews, another former Trump spokesperson also praised Hutchinson.

“Just want to say how much admiration I have for the tremendous bravery Cassidy Hutchinson is displaying. Even in the face of harassment and threats, she is choosing to put her country first and tell the truth,” Matthews said. “This is what real courage, integrity, and patriotism looks like.”