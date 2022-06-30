trending:

Watch live: Biden delivers remarks at end of NATO summit in Madrid

by The Hill Staff - 06/30/22 7:32 AM ET

President Biden on Thursday will deliver remarks on the final day of the NATO summit from Madrid.

The event is scheduled to begin at 8 a.m. EST.

Watch live in the video above.

Tags Biden Madrid NATO summit President Biden

