Historian: SCOTUS sending ‘anti-progressive’ message to the American people

by Dominick Mastrangelo - 06/30/22 11:18 AM ET
Protesters for and against abortion demonstrate outside the Supreme Court on Monday, June 27, 2022 in the aftermath of its decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.
Peter Afriyie
A top presidential historian is making the case the Supreme Court is purposely sending an anti-progressive message to the American people.

“Case by case, the new majority on Supreme Court is straining to make certain that you hear the roar of its anti-progressive message,” Michael Beschloss wrote in a tweet on Thursday.

Beschloss is a presidential historian and contributor to NBC News, appearing regularly on MSNBC, Peacock and the network’s other platforms to opine on matters of historical relevance.

His tweet on Thursday comes hours after the latest rulings from the court during its blockbuster term, including one curbing the Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA’s) ability to regulate climate change.

The conservative-majority court has come under intense criticism this week from progressive activists and Democratic politicians for its recent rulings on guns, abortion rights and the separation of church and state.

On Thursday morning, President Biden, who blasted the court following its decision last week to overturn Roe v. Wade, said he supports an effort to reform Senate rules to pass legislation codifying abortion rights into federal law.

However, Democrats have been unable to muster the votes to make such a change around other issues such as voting rights, and there is no indication that holdouts including Sens. Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.) and Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) will change their position.

