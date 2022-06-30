trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
News

Watch live: Ketanji Brown Jackson sworn in as Supreme Court justice, Breyer retires

by The Hill staff - 06/30/22 11:44 AM ET

Ketanji Brown Jackson will be sworn in as a Supreme Court justice on Thursday afternoon. Brown will replace Justice Stephen Breyer.

The event is scheduled to begin at 12:00 p.m. ET.

Watch the video above.

Tags Ketanji Brown Jackson Ketanji Brown Jackson Searing In Stephen Breyer Stephen Breyer Supreme Court

The Hill has removed its comment section, as there are many other forums for readers to participate in the conversation. We invite you to join the discussion on Facebook and Twitter.

More News News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Kinzinger hits back at Boebert’s ...
  2. SCOTUS just quietly slashed your ...
  3. Fauci says he is experiencing ...
  4. Supreme Court curbs EPA’s climate ...
  5. What is COVID-19 'rebound'? CDC ...
  6. Secret Service pledges response to ...
  7. Supreme Court rules for Biden in ...
  8. Raskin on anonymous pushback to ...
  9. Sen. Leahy, third in line to ...
  10. These are the least independent ...
  11. Filmmaker says ‘rational ...
  12. Boebert says she is ‘tired’ of ...
  13. Ketanji Brown Jackson sworn in as ...
  14. Trump’s electoral scheme allies ...
  15. Young Americans are in for a rude ...
  16. Five takeaways from Biden’s trip to ...
  17. The next financial hammer to ...
  18. Biden calls for filibuster carveout ...
Load more

Video

See all Video