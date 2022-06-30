Watch live: Ketanji Brown Jackson sworn in as Supreme Court justice, Breyer retires
Ketanji Brown Jackson will be sworn in as a Supreme Court justice on Thursday afternoon. Brown will replace Justice Stephen Breyer.
The event is scheduled to begin at 12:00 p.m. ET.
Watch the video above.
