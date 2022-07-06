Watch Live: Biden delivers remarks on historic American Rescue Plan pension relief
President Biden will deliver remarks Wednesday afternoon on the American Rescue Plan’s special financial assistance initiative.
The event is scheduled to begin at 3:15 p.m. ET.
Watch the video above.
