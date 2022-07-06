trending:

Watch Live: Biden delivers remarks on historic American Rescue Plan pension relief

by The Hill staff - 07/06/22 2:15 PM ET

President Biden will deliver remarks Wednesday afternoon on the American Rescue Plan’s special financial assistance initiative.

The event is scheduled to begin at 3:15 p.m. ET.

The Hill has removed its comment section, as there are many other forums for readers to participate in the conversation. We invite you to join the discussion on Facebook and Twitter.

