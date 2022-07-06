trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
News

Kellyanne Conway: Trump should think about supporting a Pence 2024 bid if he doesn’t run

by Sarakshi Rai - 07/06/22 12:17 PM ET

Former White House counselor Kellyanne Conway said that if former President Trump chooses not to run in the 2024 presidential election, he should put his support behind his former vice president, Mike Pence.

In an appearance on The Wall Street Journal’s “Free Expression” podcast published Tuesday, Conway told host Gerard Baker that Trump is “absolutely the overwhelming prohibitive favorite” if he decides to run for president.

Trump’s former campaign manager added that it’s mainly because of his accomplishments and his “fantastic” job as president.

“The Trump/Pence accomplishments are remarkable, and we can go through them. People don’t seem to want to, but if he runs for president, he’ll be talking about that. If Mike Pence runs for president instead of Donald Trump, if Donald Trump says no, he’ll be talking about the Trump-Pence accomplishments,” Conway added.

Conway said that voters already know what happened regarding the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot, and despite that, “he’s beating Biden in these polls.”

“He’s beating all other Republican candidates among Republican primary voters,” she added.

Conway said that the former president “should” support his vice president when asked if Trump would support Pence if he chooses not to run.

She added that if Trump decides not to run, he should think “very deeply about supporting his vice president, because they were a magical, magnificent, marvelous team.”

Conway also refuted reports that the former president stood by as Jan. 6 rioters called to “hang Mike Pence” after he refused to support efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election results.

“I think it’s really unfair for people to repeat that if he’s denied it, and yet, just gloss right past four years worth of accomplishments that they did together.”

Former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson testified during a hearing of the Jan. 6 House Committee last month that then-White House chief of staff Mark Meadows described a conversation with the president on the day of the Capitol riot where he said “Mike deserves it.” 

Trump, however, pushed back on these claims on his social media app Truth Social: “I NEVER SAID, ’MIKE PENCE DESERVES IT (to be hung). Another made up statement by a third rate social climber!”

Conway further blasted the House Jan. 6 Committee hearings and said that she didn’t think it was “particularly compelling.”

The former Trump official said she had questions about the veracity of the former White House aide’s testimony, because Hutchinson kept saying “the gist of it was,” or “they said something like.”

“That would never be able to pass in a court of law,” she added.

Tags 2024 election 2024 presidential election Donald Trump Donald Trump Kellyanne conway Kellyanne Conway Mike Pence Mike Pence Pence

The Hill has removed its comment section, as there are many other forums for readers to participate in the conversation. We invite you to join the discussion on Facebook and Twitter.

More News News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Frustrated Democrats express alarm ...
  2. Stunned by UFOs, ...
  3. Trump White House bid threatens GOP ...
  4. Norman Rockwell paintings being ...
  5. Debra Messing on White House call: I ...
  6. Corporations’ thirst for profits ...
  7. Great Salt Lake drops below historic ...
  8. Graham plans to challenge ...
  9. Why some aren’t buying Democrats’ ...
  10. We can’t keep shooting at moving ...
  11. New omicron subvariant BA.5 now a ...
  12. Amazon Prime members to get free food ...
  13. Group of Pennsylvania Republicans ...
  14. Monkeypox cases in New York City ...
  15. Kinzinger shares compilation of ...
  16. Oil industry group: White House ...
  17. Cipollone to testify before Jan. 6 ...
  18. Overdosing on vitamin D supplements ...
Load more

Video

See all Video