Democrats seize on abortion as midterm issue

Democrats are using the Supreme Court’s decision overturning Roe v. Wade to go on the offensive against Republicans ahead of the midterm elections.

The ruling places the abortion battle in the hands of individual states, allowing down-ballot candidates to seize on the issue.

Democratic candidates up and down the ballot, from Senate to state attorneys general, are touting their own commitment to abortion access and accusing Republicans across the country of wanting to ban the procedure. Democrats say they will defend rights to the procedure in their respective states, while the party’s candidates push for codifying Roe at the federal level.

However, it’s unclear if most voters will make the issue a priority when they head to the ballot box in November. As the abortion fight rages at the state level, Americans also are grappling with soaring inflation and gas prices, making the economy a top-tier issue for many voters.

