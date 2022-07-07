trending:

News

CNN’s Kaitlan Collins elected 2024 president of White House Corespondents’ Association

by Dominick Mastrangelo - 07/07/22 10:32 AM ET
Greg Nash

Kaitlan Collins, CNN’s Chief White House reporter, has been elected by her peers to serve as the president of the White House Correspondents’ Association in 2024.

Collins’s election marks a bit of history for the organization, which has now elected a woman as president three years in a row for the first time ever.

Collins was elected to a three year term and she’ll serve as president in the final year of that term, along with NBC’s Kelly O’Donnell and NPR’s Tamara Keith.

“A huge thanks to my fellow members of the White House Correspondents’ Association for this vote of confidence,” Collins wrote in a tweet on Wednesday. “I am honored, humbled and ready to get to work!”

CNN hired Collins as its top White House reporter early in 2021. She joined several of the nation’s largest news networks that currently have women serving as their chief White House correspondents.

