trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
News

Watch live: White House press briefing

by TheHill.com - 07/08/22 10:00 AM ET
White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre speaks during her first press briefing as press secretary at the White House in Washington, Monday, May 16, 2022. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre will hold a briefing Friday afternoon.

The event is scheduled to begin at 12 p.m. ET.

Watch the live video above.

Tags Joe Biden Karine Jean-Pierre press conference United States White House

The Hill has removed its comment section, as there are many other forums for readers to participate in the conversation. We invite you to join the discussion on Facebook and Twitter.

More News News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Gavin Newsom punches GOP to ...
  2. Trump, son removed from social media ...
  3. Secret Service denial of Hutchinson ...
  4. Five questions Trump’s ex-lawyer ...
  5. Biden to announce executive action to ...
  6. Graham’s relationship with Trump ...
  7. Morton’s condemns abortion rights ...
  8. The evidence is clear: States ...
  9. Wisconsin Supreme Court disallows ...
  10. Boris Johnson’s sad end to a ...
  11. Petition calling for Clarence Thomas ...
  12. Upton on Trump officials speaking out ...
  13. Monkeypox cases climb in the ...
  14. The new federal gun law comes with ...
  15. Japan’s ex-leader Shinzo Abe ...
  16. What to expect at Trump’s rallies ...
  17. IRS in political storm over Trump-era ...
  18. Newsom announces California will ...
Load more

Video

See all Video