trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
News

Watch live: President Biden addresses access to abortion

by TheHill.com - 07/08/22 10:30 AM ET
joe biden cleveland
President Joe Biden speaks at Max S. Hayes Hight School, Wednesday, July 6, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

President Biden will speak Friday morning about the administration’s goals for access to reproductive health care.

The event is scheduled to begin at 11:30 am ET.

Watch the live video above.

Tags abortion Biden United States White House

The Hill has removed its comment section, as there are many other forums for readers to participate in the conversation. We invite you to join the discussion on Facebook and Twitter.

More News News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Biden to announce executive action to ...
  2. Gavin Newsom punches GOP to ...
  3. Morton’s condemns abortion rights ...
  4. Wisconsin Supreme Court disallows ...
  5. Secret Service denial of Hutchinson ...
  6. Five questions Trump’s ex-lawyer ...
  7. Trump, son removed from social media ...
  8. Graham’s relationship with Trump ...
  9. Why Shinzo Abe was such a towering ...
  10. The evidence is clear: States ...
  11. Wildfire nears famed giant sequoia ...
  12. Petition calling for Clarence Thomas ...
  13. Biden hails strong June jobs ...
  14. Trump praises ‘great man and ...
  15. Japan’s ex-leader Shinzo Abe ...
  16. What to expect at Trump’s rallies ...
  17. Kentucky governor urges Biden to ...
  18. Tucker Carlson defends his commentary ...
Load more

Video

See all Video