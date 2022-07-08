trending:

News

Atlanta newspaper subpoenaed in probe of Trump’s election meddling

by Dominick Mastrangelo - 07/08/22 2:15 PM ET
Donald Trump
Former President Donald Trump speaks at the Road to Majority conference on June 17, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. The Supreme Court’s decision that women have no constitutional right to an abortion marked the apex of a week that reinforced Trump’s grip on Washington more than a year and a half after he exited the White House for the final time. The same Supreme Court now dominated by Trump-appointed conservatives also voted to weaken restrictions on gun ownership.(AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

An Atlanta newspaper has been issued a subpoena by the special grand jury investigating possible criminal activity of former President Trump and his allies following the 2020 election.

The Fulton County grand jury is looking to obtain the full audio recording of a leaked Jan. 11, 2021, conference call involving former U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Georgia Bobby Christine, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported. The AJC reported on the call in question at the time.

That Journal report outlined how Christine had told others in his office on the call that he had dismissed two cases of alleged voter fraud in the state based on a lack of evidence.

“In my opinion, there is no there, there,” Christine said on the call, the newspaper reported.

On Tuesday, the same grand jury issued subpoenas to several members of Trump’s inner circle around the time of the election, including Rudy Giuliani, Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) and conservative lawyer John Eastman.

The subpoenas stem from an ongoing investigation from current Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, who is looking to ascertain whether Trump and his allies tired to to unlawfully influence the 2020 election.

Trump and his allies have long baselessly suggested widespread voter fraud, including in Fulton County, Georgia, led to a “rigged” presidential election against him.

