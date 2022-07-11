Eagerness to reelect incumbents drops: Gallup

Americans’ eagerness to reelect incumbents in the upcoming midterm elections has dropped in recent years, according to a new Gallup poll.

The poll, published on Monday, found that 53 percent of respondents said that their representatives in Congress deserve to be reelected, while 41 percent disagree.

In 2020, 60 percent of respondents told the survey giant that their representatives deserved to be reelected, compared to 35 percent who disagreed.

Twenty-one percent of respondents in the new survey told pollsters that they believe all members of Congress deserve to be reelected, while 77 percent said they should not return to Capitol Hill after November’s midterms.

Sixty percent of respondents who identify as Democrats or Democratic-leaning independents said that their representative deserved to be reelected, while 49 percent of respondents who identify as Republicans or lean toward the Republican party agree with the sentiment.

Thirty-three percent of respondents also said that they believe President Biden deserves another term in office, and 67 percent of those surveyed said he does not. Roughly 7 in 10 Democrats questioned — 71 percent — said that Biden deserves a second term, as did 27 percent of independents and 3 percent of Republicans.

The Gallup poll was conducted from June 1 to June 20, with a total of 1,015 participating respondents. The poll’s margin of error is 4 percentage points.