trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
News

Eagerness to reelect incumbents drops: Gallup

by Olafimihan Oshin - 07/11/22 8:55 AM ET
Partitions on a table wait for voters.
AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis
Empty poll kiosks await voters at the Mississippi Second Congressional District Primary election precinct, Tuesday, June 7, 2022, in Jackson, Miss. A light turnout of voters is expected statewide during the midterm primary election.

Americans’ eagerness to reelect incumbents in the upcoming midterm elections has dropped in recent years, according to a new Gallup poll. 

The poll, published on Monday, found that 53 percent of respondents said that their representatives in Congress deserve to be reelected, while 41 percent disagree. 

In 2020, 60 percent of respondents told the survey giant that their representatives deserved to be reelected, compared to 35 percent who disagreed.

Twenty-one percent of respondents in the new survey told pollsters that they believe all members of Congress deserve to be reelected, while 77 percent said they should not return to Capitol Hill after November’s midterms.

Sixty percent of respondents who identify as Democrats or Democratic-leaning independents said that their representative deserved to be reelected, while 49 percent of respondents who identify as Republicans or lean toward the Republican party agree with the sentiment. 

Thirty-three percent of respondents also said that they believe President Biden deserves another term in office, and 67 percent of those surveyed said he does not. Roughly 7 in 10 Democrats questioned — 71 percent — said that Biden deserves a second term, as did 27 percent of independents and 3 percent of Republicans.

The Gallup poll was conducted from June 1 to June 20, with a total of 1,015 participating respondents. The poll’s margin of error is 4 percentage points.

Tags 2022 midterm elections Biden Gallup Gallup Poll Midterm elections midterm elections President Biden

The Hill has removed its comment section, as there are many other forums for readers to participate in the conversation. We invite you to join the discussion on Facebook and Twitter.

More News News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Schumer making last-ditch bid to pass ...
  2. New faces begin to surface as ...
  3. DOJ says it interviewed Trump’s ...
  4. Republicans aren’t guaranteed to ...
  5. The Supreme Court’s impact on the ...
  6. Raskin, Kinzinger detail plans for ...
  7. This Florida House race is giving ...
  8. Paul Ryan ‘found himself sobbing’ ...
  9. Why outrage politics has such a grip ...
  10. Buttigieg defends anti-Kavanaugh ...
  11. 64 percent of Democrats want someone ...
  12. Ukraine defense chief says US rocket ...
  13. Juan Williams: Clarence Thomas and me
  14. Attended one of these schools? You ...
  15. Durbin says it’s ‘not ...
  16. The Hill’s Morning Report — Can ...
  17. The time has come: Defund the ...
  18. FDA receives application for first ...
Load more

Video

See all Video