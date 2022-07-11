Right rips Jill Biden for saying Hispanic community as unique as ‘breakfast tacos’

First lady Jill Biden is receiving flak from the right for comments in which she said the Hispanic community was as “unique” as the “breakfast tacos” in San Antonio.

Biden was speaking at the 2022 UnidosUS Annual Conference titled “Siempre Adelante: Our Quest for Equity” in San Antonio on Monday.

While referring to UnidosUS President Raul Yzaguirre’s work, she commented on the diversity of the Hispanic community.

She said Yzaguirre “helped build this organization with the understanding that the diversity of this community, as distinct as the bodegas of the Bronx, as beautiful as the blossoms of Miami and as unique as the breakfast tacos here in San Antonio, is your strength.”

Republicans were quick to blast her comments, arguing they show why Democrats are going to lose Hispanic voters.

Arizona Rep. Andy Biggs (R) tweeted a clip of the video and said, “No wonder Hispanics are fleeing the Democratic Party!”

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’s (R) press secretary Christina Pushaw also commented on the statement, calling it cringeworthy.

“Imagine the regime media meltdown if a conservative called Hispanics ‘breakfast tacos’ like Dr. Jill Biden did at the Latinx Luncheon today. Democringe,” she tweeted.

Steve Guest, special adviser for communications for Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas), added, “This isn’t Veep. Which White House speechwriter just won a bet for getting the First Lady to say something like this?”

The White House did not immediately respond to The Hill’s request for comment.

Her comments come as Latino voters, a critical bloc for President Biden in particular, have recently expressed dissatisfaction with his job performance.

A Quinnipiac University poll published in April found that just 26 percent of Hispanic voters surveyed approved of the president’s job performance, the lowest mark of any demographic group.