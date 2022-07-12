trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
News

Watch live: Senate Judiciary holds hearing on legal issues after overturning of Roe v. Wade

by The Hill staff - 07/12/22 9:13 AM ET

The Senate Judiciary Committee will hold a hearing on Tuesday on the legal consequences of the Supreme Court’s decision to strike down Roe v. Wade.

The event is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. ET.

Watch the video above.

Tags Abortion Hearing Roe v. Wade Senate Judiciary Supreme Court

The Hill has removed its comment section, as there are many other forums for readers to participate in the conversation. We invite you to join the discussion on Facebook and Twitter.

More News News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Doomsday political scenario takes ...
  2. Did Putin blunder the Kremlin into a ...
  3. J-6 panel shifts focus to Trump ...
  4. GOP sees chances of midterm rout spike
  5. O’Rourke hits Abbott over request ...
  6. Herbicide chemical linked to cancer ...
  7. Hispanic journalists organization ...
  8. COVID undermined ...
  9. Virginia shows signs of shift back ...
  10. Elon Musk: Time for Trump to ‘hang ...
  11. Press: Is Stephen Bannon ready to ...
  12. Schumer making last-ditch bid to pass ...
  13. Feehery: America’s coming ...
  14. Inflation terror at the Fed
  15. Father of Parkland shooting victim ...
  16. Right rips Jill Biden for saying ...
  17. Senate Democrats encounter obstacles ...
  18. Pro-Bernie Sanders group launches ...
Load more

Video

See all Video