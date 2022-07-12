Watch live: Senate Judiciary holds hearing on legal issues after overturning of Roe v. Wade
The Senate Judiciary Committee will hold a hearing on Tuesday on the legal consequences of the Supreme Court’s decision to strike down Roe v. Wade.
The event is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. ET.
Watch the video above.
