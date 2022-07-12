trending:

News

Watch live: Jan. 6 committee holds seventh hearing on Capitol attack

by TheHill.com - 07/12/22 11:00 AM ET

The House panel investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol will hold its seventh hearing on Tuesday focused on the preparations extremist groups such as the Proud Boys made for the attack.

The committee may also screen video from a closed-door interview with former White House counsel Pat Cipollone recorded July 8.

The hearings are expected to begin at 1 p.m. ET.

Watch the live video above.

