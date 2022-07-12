trending:

Watch live: NASA shares first images from James Webb Space Telescope

by TheHill.com - 07/12/22 10:01 AM ET
NASA, ESA, CSA, STScI

NASA on Tuesday will share the first images from the James Webb Space Telescope.

The telescope, developed by NASA alongside the European Space Agency and the Canadian Space Agency, is the largest of its kind ever and is expected to provide new insights about the universe.

The presentation is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. ET.

Watch the live video above.

