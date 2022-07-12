Pennsylvania governor signs executive order to protect access to abortion

Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf (D) announced Tuesday that he has signed an executive order protecting the right to an abortion and other reproductive health care, such as contraception, in Pennsylvania for both in-state residents and out-of-state visitors seeking care.

Wolf stated in his executive order announcement that Pennsylvania will also decline any request from another state to issue a warrant for an arrest or surrender a person charged with a criminal violation involving reproductive care from out-of-state.

“The Supreme Court’s decision to dismantle Roe v. Wade has invoked fear and uncertainty across our nation but especially in states where access to reproductive health care services is being questioned and, in some cases, banned,” said Wolf.

“Here in Pennsylvania, I will not stand for this attack on women and pregnant people. By signing this executive order, I am affirming that individuals seeking and providing reproductive health services are safe in the commonwealth from discipline and prosecution. Everyone, whether a resident of Pennsylvania or elsewhere, deserves access to health care. As long as I am governor, I will do everything in my power to protect that right,” Wolf continued.

I just signed an executive order to further uphold abortion rights in Pennsylvania.



This action protects our abortion providers and people who seek abortion from out-of-state from prosecution.



Abortion remains safe and legal here. — Governor Tom Wolf (@GovernorTomWolf) July 12, 2022

The state executive order says it will also protect health care professionals who perform and are involved with abortions and other reproductive health care in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania.

Last week, the Pennsylvania state Senate advanced a proposal that sought to amend the state constitution to include clear language that there is no constitutional right to abortion.

The Pennsylvania state constitution does not give the governor the power to veto constitutional amendments, nor do constitutional amendments require the governor’s support to be enacted.

The debate over abortion rights in Pennsylvania comes before a tight midterm election this November for state governor between Republican Doug Mastriano and Democrat Josh Shapiro, and an open seat to represent Pennsylvania in the U.S. Senate between Democrat John Fetterman and Republican Mehmet Oz.