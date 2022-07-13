Watch live: Biden delivers remarks upon arrival in Tel Aviv
President Biden is scheduled to deliver remarks upon his arrival in Tel Aviv, Israel, on Wednesday\.
Biden’s trip to Israel is part of a wider trip to the Middle East, which will include meetings with Saudi Arabia’s leaders and attendance at the GCC+3 Summit.
The remarks will begin at 8:30 a.m. ET.
The remarks will begin at 8:30 a.m. ET.
