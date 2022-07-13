trending:

News

Watch live: Biden delivers remarks upon arrival in Tel Aviv

by TheHill.com - 07/13/22 8:08 AM ET

President Biden is scheduled to deliver remarks upon his arrival in Tel Aviv, Israel, on Wednesday\.

Biden’s trip to Israel is part of a wider trip to the Middle East, which will include meetings with Saudi Arabia’s leaders and attendance at the GCC+3 Summit.

The remarks will begin at 8:30 a.m. ET.

Watch the live video above.

Tags Biden Israel Joe Biden Middle east saudi arabia Tel Aviv

