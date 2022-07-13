trending:

State lawmakers testify before House panel on impact of Roe v. Wade reversal

by TheHill.com - 07/13/22 9:47 AM ET

The House Oversight and Reform Committee on Wednesday will receive testimony from state legislators and legal experts on the effect the Supreme Court’s decision overturning Roe v. Wade. The panel will describe the impact in states with abortion restrictions or bans.

Proceedings are scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. ET.

