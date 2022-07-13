State lawmakers testify before House panel on impact of Roe v. Wade reversal
The House Oversight and Reform Committee on Wednesday will receive testimony from state legislators and legal experts on the effect the Supreme Court’s decision overturning Roe v. Wade. The panel will describe the impact in states with abortion restrictions or bans.
Proceedings are scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. ET.
Watch the live video above.
The Hill has removed its comment section, as there are many other forums for readers to participate in the conversation. We invite you to join the discussion on Facebook and Twitter.
More News News
News
Campaign
News
Administration
Video/Hill.TV
Top Stories
Policy
Finance
News
Morning Report