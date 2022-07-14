Watch live: Biden, Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid hold joint press conference
President Biden on Thursday will participate in a joint press conference with Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid from Jerusalem.
The event is scheduled to start at 7 a.m. EDT.
Watch live in the video above.
The Hill has removed its comment section, as there are many other forums for readers to participate in the conversation. We invite you to join the discussion on Facebook and Twitter.
More News News
Morning Report
Senate
House
House