Watch live: Biden, Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid hold joint press conference

by The Hill Staff - 07/14/22 7:18 AM ET

President Biden on Thursday will participate in a joint press conference with Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid from Jerusalem.

The event is scheduled to start at 7 a.m. EDT.

Watch live in the video above.

