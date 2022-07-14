Watch live: House Judiciary holds hearing on individual freedoms after Roe v. Wade ruling
The House Judiciary Committee on Thursday is scheduled to hold a hearing on individual freedoms in the United States following the overturning of Roe v. Wade.
The hearing is scheduled to begin 9 a.m. ET.
