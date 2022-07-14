trending:

News

Watch live: House Judiciary holds hearing on individual freedoms after Roe v. Wade ruling

by TheHill.com - 07/14/22 8:54 AM ET

The House Judiciary Committee on Thursday is scheduled to hold a hearing on individual freedoms in the United States following the overturning of Roe v. Wade.

The hearing is scheduled to begin 9 a.m. ET.

Watch the live video above.

