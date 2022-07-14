trending:

Watch live: Biden awarded Israel Medal of Honor

by TheHill.com - 07/14/22 9:36 AM ET

President Biden is scheduled to receive the Israeli Presidential Medal of Honor on Thursday.

The event is scheduled to begin at 11:20 a.m. ET.

Watch the live video above.

