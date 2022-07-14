Fox News: Corespondent injured in Ukraine recovery ‘nothing short of remarkable’

Fox News corespondent Benjamin Hall is still recovering at a medical facility in Texas and is in good spirits as he eyes a return to work, according to the company.

Hall, 40, was injured earlier this year while covering Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in an attack that also killed Fox cameraman Pierre Zakrzewski and local Ukrainian journalist Oleksandra Kuvshynova.

Ukrainian government officials have blamed Russian forces for the attack, which happened just outside the capital city of Kyiv.

“He still has a long road to full recovery but his progress over the last four months has been nothing short of remarkable,” Fox News Media CEO Suzanne Scott said in an internal memo first obtained by People Magazine.

Scott, Jay Wallace and other top members of Fox News leadership traveled to Texas to visit Hall ahead of his 40th birthday, she said.

Hall asked Scott to tell his coworkers at Fox is he doing well and looks forward to coming home and returning to work with them.

“We are excited for that day as well,” Scott said.

In March, a surgeon who helped evacuate Hall after he was severely injured described getting the reporter stabilized and safely out of the country.

“When I first saw Ben, I had gone upstairs with the Ukrainian orthopedic surgeon,” Jadick said at the time. “I really can’t say enough about this guy, this orthopedic surgeon, who had one — had one ex fix, little bit of K-wire, things that you do to fix bones. And he looked at me and he said: ‘That’s all I got. And I hope it’s OK.’”

Hall is one of a number of journalists who have been injured or killed while covering the bloody conflict in Europe.