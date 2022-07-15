Watch live: Biden delivers remarks from Saudi Arabia
President Biden is slated to deliver remarks in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, on Friday afternoon.
The remarks will begin at 3:30 p.m. ET.
Watch the live video above.
