Skittles accused in lawsuit of failing to stop using toxin

A woman filed a lawsuit against Mars Inc. this week accusing the multinational food company of failing to discontinue its use of a chemical toxin in its popular candy Skittles.

In a lawsuit filed in California court on Thursday, Jenile Thames alleged she opened a Skittles package in April that still contained titanium dioxide (TiO2).

The lawsuit also accused Mars Inc. of failing to package the candy in a way that would allow “reasonable customers” to see information about the product.

Insider reported that Mars Inc. pledged in 2016 to stop using titanium dioxide and artificial colorings in its products for the next five years.

Titanium dioxide is a chemical toxin that is found in paints, sunscreens, plastics, and cosmetics. It has also long been used in food products such as candies, chewing gum, chocolates, and coffee creamers.

According to researchers, the side effects of titanium dioxide being digested into the body include chromosomal damage, body inflammation, cell necrosis, and dysfunction.

Thames’ attorneys are seeking a class-action status that will cover all U.S.-based customers of Skittles, according to the Insider.

The Hill has reached out to Mars Inc. for comment.

In 2019, France announced a ban on food items containing titanium dioxide that took effect in 2022. The European Union recently announced its ban of TiO2 as a food additive with phasing out beginning in February before a full ban next month.