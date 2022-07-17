Four killed in helicopter crash in New Mexico during wildfire response

Four people were killed in New Mexico after a helicopter responding to a local wildfire crashed.

The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) said three of its officers and one member of the Bernalillo County Fire Department (BCFD) died.

The four deceased individuals were identified as Undersheriff Larry Koren, Lt. Fred Beers, Deputy Michael Levison, and BCFR rescue specialist Matthew King.

“There are no known survivors,” BCSO said in a statement. “These personnel were headed back to Albuquerque after assisting fire crews with the East Mesa Fire.”

“The helicopter and its crew were assisting with a wildfire in the area, providing bucket drops and other air logistics needs to fire crews on the ground,” the sheriff’s office added.

In a statement to the New York Times, BCFD spokesperson Lt. Robert T. Arguelles said that multiple agencies including the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) and the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) will investigate into the crash.

Arguelles added that the four officials were responding wildfire in the eastern part of the Mesa area that was sparked two days ago by a lightning strike.

New Mexico has had a record-breaking wildfire season. The East Mesa wildfire is near the Calf Canyon and Hermits Peak fires, which have been 93 percent contained and have covered up to 341,700 acres, per the Times.