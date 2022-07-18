trending:

On the lawn: Breaking down Biden’s Middle East trip

by TheHill.com - 07/18/22 5:30 PM ET

President Biden just returned from his Middle East trip, a four-day visit that saw progress and controversy.

The biggest news and controversy came from Biden’s visit to Saudi Arabia, which included a fist-bump with the crown prince. Democrats criticized the trip given the Saudi government’s responsibility for the killing of a U.S.-based journalist.

