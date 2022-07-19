trending:

News

Watch live: White House press briefing

by TheHill.com - 07/19/22 1:00 PM ET

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre will hold a briefing Tuesday afternoon.

The event is scheduled to begin at 3 p.m. ET.

Watch the live video above.

