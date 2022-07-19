trending:

Watch live: Buffalo mayor testifies before House panel on mass shootings

by TheHill.com - 07/19/22 12:00 PM ET

Buffalo mayor Byron Brown will be among those providing testimony to the House Financial Services Oversight Subcommittee about the harm that mass shootings do to a community beyond the bloodshed.

The virtual hearing is scheduled for 2 p.m. ET.

Watch the live video above.

