Watch live: Buffalo mayor testifies before House panel on mass shootings
Buffalo mayor Byron Brown will be among those providing testimony to the House Financial Services Oversight Subcommittee about the harm that mass shootings do to a community beyond the bloodshed.
The virtual hearing is scheduled for 2 p.m. ET.
Watch the live video above.
