Watch live: Election officials testify about security threats before House panel

by TheHill.com - 07/20/22 9:20 AM ET

The House Homeland Security Committee will hold a hearing Wednesday morning on threats to election security.

Witnesses will include the secretaries of state for Ohio and New Mexico.

The hearing is scheduled to begin at 9:30 a.m. ET.

Watch the live video above.

The Hill has removed its comment section, as there are many other forums for readers to participate in the conversation.

