Watch live: Election officials testify about security threats before House panel
The House Homeland Security Committee will hold a hearing Wednesday morning on threats to election security.
Witnesses will include the secretaries of state for Ohio and New Mexico.
The hearing is scheduled to begin at 9:30 a.m. ET.
Watch the live video above.
