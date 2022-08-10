The Hill launches The Hill TV, the nation’s newest streaming channel

At The Hill, our objective is to ensure that our trusted, nonpartisan news and reporting remains free and accessible to you whenever and wherever you want it.

With that in mind, we are pleased to announce that we have launched The Hill TV, a new streaming channel for the growing number of Americans who are digitally streaming television programming.

Providing yet another way to access our content, The Hill TV programming includes:

like Rising, The Hill’s groundbreaking morning program Extended exclusives and interviews with lawmakers, policy influencers

with lawmakers, policy influencers and business leaders about hot-button issues and pending legislation Summits and policy roundtables from The Hill’s 70+ thought leadership events per year, convening expert voices on the biggest challenges facing our country

such as Changing America, which uniquely explores timely topics including respect, sustainability, resilience and well-being Local political programs and highlights from Sunday talk shows

produced by Nexstar stations in top markets

The Hill TV has debuted on Plex, the global streaming media platform available in more than 180 countries.

You can watch The Hill TV for FREE by downloading the Plex app for your favorite device (iPhone/iPad, Android, Roku, Apple TV, etc.) here or watch now in a web browser here.

Enjoy!

Bob Cusack

Editor-in-Chief