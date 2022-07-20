Watch live: Biden delivers remarks on the climate crisis, clean energy
President Biden will deliver remarks Wednesday afternoon on the climate and clean energy crisis.
The event is scheduled to begin at 2:45 p.m. ET.
Watch the video above.
