Watch live: Biden delivers remarks on the climate crisis, clean energy

by The Hill staff - 07/20/22 12:45 PM ET

President Biden will deliver remarks Wednesday afternoon on the climate and clean energy crisis.

The event is scheduled to begin at 2:45 p.m. ET.

Watch the video above.

