Kari Lake posted anti-Trump meme days before ’17 inauguration: Fox News

Arizona Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake posted a meme disparaging former President Trump days before he was inaugurated, according to a new report.

Lake, who has been endorsed by Trump in the state’s gubernatorial race, shared a post on Facebook shortly before Inauguration Day in 2017 asserting that Trump was “Not My President,” Fox News reported on Wednesday.

“Will you be protesting the inauguration? If so, which of these suggestions will you adopt? Will you boycott TV coverage? Wear black? Donate money to the ACLU, NAACP or Planned Parenthood? Use the hashtag #NotMyPresident? Will you unfollow Donald Trump?” the post read.

Fox reported that after the outlet contacted Lake’s campaign about the social media post, it was taken down from her Facebook account.

Lake has embraced the former president and his policies on the campaign trail, repeatedly pushing his unfounded conspiracy theories about election fraud, which she led to the 2020 election being “stolen” from Trump.

Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey (R) and former Vice President Mike Pence have endorsed Lake’s Republican primary opponent, Karrin Taylor Robson.

Lake has sparred with Fox News in the past, saying she was “disappointed” with the network over a contentious interview last month during which she was asked about her stance on drag queens and the legitimacy of the 2020 presidential election.