Watch live: Ukraine first lady Olena Zelenska addresses US Congress
The first lady of Ukraine Olena Zelenska will deliver remarks to U.S. Congress on Wednesday morning.
The event is scheduled to begin at 11:00 a.m. ET.
Watch the video above.
