trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
News

Biden administration revokes final Trump changes to Endangered Species Act

by Zack Budryk - 07/20/22 2:17 PM ET
endangered species
FILE – In this Dec. 13, 2014 file photo provided by the National Park Service from a remote motion-sensitive camera, a Sierra Nevada red fox walks in Yosemite National Park, Calif. An environmental group filed a lawsuit Thursday, April 15, 2021, alleging the federal government has failed to act on petitions to protect nine different species under the Endangered Species Act and failed to designate critical habitat for 11 others. (National Park Service via AP, File)

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service on Wednesday announced the repeal of the last remaining Trump-era changes to Endangered Species Act (ESA) regulations, reverting certain decisions on critical habitats to the Interior Department. 

Under the Trump rule, the Fish and Wildlife Service was required to accept private landowners’ claims that including an area in a protected habitat would result in economic harm. Under the pre-Trump rule, which the regulation restores, these exclusions are at the discretion of the Interior secretary. 

The announcement comes weeks after a federal judge vacated another Trump ESA rule, this one saying equal protections did not apply to endangered species and those classified as threatened or likely to become endangered. It also comes the month after the administration revoked a separate Trump-era rule imposing stricter constraints on which areas qualify as critical habitats, limiting them to those that can currently support species rather than also those that could later support them.   

Environmental organizations praised the decision Wednesday but called on the administration to take steps building on those of the Obama administration rather than simply reverting to the pre-Trump status quo. 

“We are thrilled to see the Biden administration take this important step towards restoring Endangered Species Act protections,” Andrew Carter, senior conservation policy analyst for Defenders of Wildlife, said in a statement. “Our health and well-being depends on our nation’s rich biodiversity, and the Biden administration needs to keep taking every possible step to shore up the law responsible for saving it, including developing a national biodiversity strategy.” 

“Under Trump’s rule, a landowner could have ludicrously claimed they planned to build the next Taj Mahal or Disneyland on their property to avoid it being protected as critical habitat,” said Noah Greenwald, endangered species director at the Center for Biological Diversity. “I’m grateful this rule was repealed and that some semblance of common sense has been restored to protecting essential habitat for our endangered plants and animals.” 

Tags Biden

The Hill has removed its comment section, as there are many other forums for readers to participate in the conversation. We invite you to join the discussion on Facebook and Twitter.

More News News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Arizona GOP censures Rusty Bowers ...
  2. Last-chance hearing: Jan. 6 committee ...
  3. These are the 47 House Republicans ...
  4. Ron Johnson won’t back US attorney ...
  5. House passes bill protecting marriage ...
  6. Senate Democrats aim to pass bill ...
  7. Could Congress impeach Supreme Court ...
  8. Biden’s six favorite lies about ...
  9. Latina Leaders Summit
  10. Democrats’ fears grow about GOP ...
  11. Webb telescope suffered ...
  12. Democrats want Biden to go ...
  13. Trump: ‘I want the Secret Service ...
  14. Democrats including Pressley, ...
  15. GOP ramps up efforts to rein in Biden ...
  16. Jan. 6 panel says Secret Service ...
  17. House Democrats introduce ‘rolling ...
  18. CEOs average pay in 2021 was 324 ...
Load more

Video

See all Video